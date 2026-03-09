ideaForge launches specialised drone flight-test training programme for NATO personnel in US

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) ideaForge Technology Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary ideaForge Technology Ind Inc on Monday said it has commenced a specialised drone flight-test training programme for NATO military personnel at the National Test Pilot School (NTPS) in the US.

This is the first such initiative by an Indian UAV player, it added.

Under the initiative, ideaForge will deploy its NATO-certified SWITCH UAV platform as part of a specialised hands-on drone flight-testing programme, the company said.

The week-long exercise, commencing on March 9, will equip NATO's military personnel from across four continents through an immersive exercise.

The key participants include the Royal Canadian Air Force, Israeli Air Force, Indian Navy, German Defence Forces (Bundeswehr), Australian Air Force, Italian Air Force, Sweden, and the United States Air Force, it said.

The programme will enhance monitoring, analysis, and tactical capabilities in mission planning and execution, ideaForge said, adding that participants will undergo structured modules that will cover flight-test planning, operational deployment, telemetry monitoring, payload operations, mission evaluation, and post-flight data analysis.

The exercises are designed to replicate real operational scenarios, enabling trainees to assess UAV performance across critical missions while gaining end-to-end exposure to integrated aerial systems used in diverse defence operations, it said.

The selection of an Indian organisation by NTPS reflects the country's global recognition in advanced defence technologies and acceptance for homegrown UAV platforms in tactical use cases worldwide, it added.