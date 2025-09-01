IDFC First Bank enables GST payments for customers, non-customers

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Private sector IDFC First Bank on Monday announced the launch of a facility to pay GST for both its customers as well as non-customers.

The integration allows taxpayers to pay GST through UPI, credit cards, and debit cards and internet banking also provides easy access to downloadable challans, the bank said in a statement.

This enhances the convenience and accessibility for all taxpayers across the country through a wide range of digital channels, it added.

IDFC First Bank is among the private sector banks authorised for GST collections, reaffirming its commitment to offering universal banking solutions and comprehensive financial services to the wider ecosystem, it added.

*** HDFC Bank invests in quantum cybersecurity startup firm QNu Labs * HDFC Bank on Monday announced an investment in QNu Labs, a full-stack end-to-end quantum-safe cybersecurity platform.

This initiative gives a fillip to QNu's commitment to pursuing quantum safety and strengthening India's digital sovereignty through indigenous innovation, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

Incubated at IIT Madras Research Park in 2016, QNu Labs is revolutionising cybersecurity with quantum-safe solutions, it said.

Its products and solutions contribute towards securing critical infrastructure across defence, government and enterprises, it added. PTI DP DP SHW