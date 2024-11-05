IDFC First Bank offers real-time tracking of money sent abroad through Swift

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) IDFC First Bank has become the first Indian lender to offer a real-time tracking service, in association with Swift, for money sent abroad.

The service is available on the bank’s award-winning mobile application and internet banking platforms, IDFC First Bank said in a statement.

This marks a significant milestone in the Indian banking industry, demonstrating the Bank's commitment to delivering seamless and efficient banking solutions, reiterating its Customer First approach, it added.

Customers in India are used to digital payments through UPI or IMPS with real-time status updates and traceability on digital platforms, it noted.

However, the same has been missing when it comes to money sent abroad.

With customers expecting end-to-end tracking of their food delivery or even a parcel, IDFC First Bank has pioneered in providing the same for a critical service like cross-border payments, the lender said.

The RBI permits resident individuals to send money abroad under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for various purposes like Maintenance of Close Relatives, gifts, Education, Medical and Investment in property/equity overseas, among others.

Under the LRS, a resident Indian is allowed to remit up to USD 2,50,000 per financial year. PTI DP DP BAL BAL