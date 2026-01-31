IDFC First Bank Q3 profit rises 48% to Rs 503 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a 48 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 503 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 339 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 12,542 crore during the quarter from Rs 11,123 crore in the same period a year ago, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 10,417 crore from Rs 9,343 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 5,492 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from Rs 4,902 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

However, Net Interest Margin (NIM) eased to 5.76 per cent in the quarter from 6.04 per cent recorded in the December quarter of the last year.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio moderated to 1.69 per cent from 1.94 per cent a year ago.

However, net NPAs, or bad loans, marginally increased to 0.53 per cent from 0.52 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the last fiscal year.

During the quarter, the bank's capital adequacy ratio improved to 16.22 per cent at the end of December 2025 as compared to 16.11 per cent at the end of December 2024. PTI DP MR MR