IDFC First Bank Q4 profit tanks 58pc to Rs 304 cr on higher provisions

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a 58 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 304 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2025 due to a rise in provisions.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 724 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The lenders' total income increased to Rs 11,308 crore during the quarter against Rs 9,861 crore in the same quarter a year ago, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income increased to Rs 9,413 crore for the reporting quarter as against Rs 8,219 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved marginally to 1.87 per cent against 1.88 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, its net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.53 per cent from 0.60 per cent in the March quarter of the previous year.

However, the overall provisions excluding tax doubled to Rs 1,450 crore from Rs 722 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full year FY25, the net profit decreased by 48 per cent to Rs 1,525 crore as against Rs 2,957 crore in the previous year, largely impacted by the issues in the microfinance industry.

The board has approved a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share subject to shareholders' approval in the ensuing annual general meeting. PTI DP MR MR