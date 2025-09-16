iDO Devices raises USD 4 mn from early stage investors Blume, Merak

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Tech product original design manufacturer iDO Devices has secured USD 4 million (around Rs 34 crore) in a funding round spearheaded by early-stage investors Blume Ventures and Merak Ventures, a statement said.

This investment aims to bolster iDO Devices' mission to establish a comprehensive, integrated design and product delivery ecosystem, alongside an innovation centre in India, Ashita Gupta, Founder and Chief Business Officer of iDO Devices said in the statement.

This strategic move is tailored to serve global consumer electronics and enterprise tech clients across the US, Europe, and India, Gupta said.

iDO Devices specialises in developing products equipped with BLE and Wi-Fi capabilities, and is planning to incorporate GPS and GSM in future projects.

Arpit Agarwal, Partner at Blume Ventures, said that the global market size for product design and fulfillment is projected to reach USD 15 billion by 2025, with India poised to capture a significant share.

"India has long been home to deep engineering talent; with iDO, that capability is being channelled into full-stack product design and delivery," Manu Rikhye, Partner at Merak Ventures, said. PTI HG MR MR