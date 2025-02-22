IEEMA aims to more than double electronics exports in 5 yrs, says its president

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Electrical and electronics manufacturers look to more than double the sector's exports to USD 25 billion in the next five years, an industry official said on Saturday.

"We are committed to enhancing market access across the globe for our members. Our export today is about 12 billion US dollars and we are committed to make it 25 billion US dollars in the next 5 years," Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) President Sunil Singhvi said on Saturday.

Addressing a session at Elecrama 2025 in Greater Noida, Singhvi said IEEMA's vision is to make India a global hub for electronics and electrical manufacturing.

With a shift in the global supply chain, the world is looking towards India as a trusted partner in the energy solution, he said.

However to increase exports, it is important that "we actively participate in international standard bodies...advocating policy, that is standard exports, financing, new business model and competitiveness", he said.

IEEMA is working with all stakeholders to strengthen quality standards and testing infrastructure in the country because lot of QCOs (quality control orders) are coming and there is a need for enhancement of testing infrastructure.

Singhvi also urged the industry members to invest in innovation, skilling, adoption of new-age technologies as it will make made-in-India products match international parameters.

The Indian energy sector provides immense opportunities for investments as India moves ahead with its growth journey, he noted.

Established in 1948, IEEMA is the association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment with over 1000 members. Elecrama is an annual industry event organised by IEEMA. PTI ABI MR