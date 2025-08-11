IEPFA, companies discuss ways to boost investor protection, compliance

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) on Monday held a meeting with nodal officers from companies to discuss ways to strengthen investor protection measures and enhance compliance processes.

The meeting chaired by Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, saw the participation of 530 officers, according to a release.

The Authority briefed participants on its upcoming integrated portal, aimed at enabling faster and more efficient claim settlements, along with a revamped IEPF-5 form for claimants and an e-verification report for nodal officers, to be notified soon.

The meeting also placed renewed focus on the recently re-notified form IEPF-1A, urging companies that are yet to comply with the 2019 directive to submit the form by August 30, it added.

It was also highlighted that timely and accurate submissions will help reduce disparities in approved claim amounts, the Authority said.

The meeting also reviewed progress of the ongoing "Saksham Niveshak" campaign (July 28–November 6, 2025), encouraging companies to proactively locate claimants, update KYC and nomination details, and disburse pending dividends before transfer to IEPFA.

IEPFA also advised companies to explore innovative outreach methods, including digital campaigns, AI-enabled claimant tracing, webinars, and hiring competitive third parties (if required) to maximise the campaign's success.

The IEPFA, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, promotes investor awareness, financial literacy, and safeguards unclaimed dividends and shares. Through its initiatives like Niveshak Didi, Niveshak Sarathi, and Niveshak Shivir, IEPFA works to build a financially informed and empowered investor base. PTI HG HVA