IEPFA, Sebi to hold financial literacy camp in Bengaluru on Jan 3

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The IEPFA and Sebi will organise a financial literacy camp in Bengaluru on January 3 to empower investors and facilitate faster resolution of grievances relating to unclaimed dividends and shares, according to a release.

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the MCA, promotes investor education, awareness, and protection through sustained financial literacy initiatives and collaborative outreach programmes nationwide.

The day-long Niveshak Shivir has been designed as a one-stop platform to provide on-ground assistance to investors facing issues with unclaimed investments and pending claims with the IEPFA, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said in a statement.

Through the Shivir, IEPFA will offer direct facilitation for the recovery of unclaimed dividends and shares that have remained unclaimed for six to seven years and provide on-the-spot services such as KYC updation, and nomination-related services.

The camp will also provide immediate assistance and resolution of pending IEPFA claim-related issues.

It will promote direct, intermediary-free engagement among investors, companies and registrars and transfer agents. Dedicated service kiosks will be set up at the venue to ensure prompt grievance redressal related to unclaimed shares and dividends.

The Bengaluru Shivir forms part of IEPFA's nationwide investor outreach and awareness programme, aimed at strengthening financial literacy, enhancing transparency, and simplifying the process of reclaiming unclaimed investments. PTI HG HVA