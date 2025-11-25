IEPFA, Sebi to organise Niveshak Shivir in Jaipur on Dec 6

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Tuesday said IEPFA and Sebi will jointly organise a Niveshak Shivir in Jaipur on December 6 to provide a one-stop facilitation platform for investors to resolve issues related to unclaimed dividends and shares.

The daylong camp will facilitate direct interaction between investors, companies and registrars and transfer agents (RTAs) and dedicated service kiosks will be set up at the venue to provide instant grievance redressal, MCA said in a statement.

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be organising a 'Niveshak Shivir' in Jaipur on December 6, 2025, it added.

According to the IEPFA, the Shivir will offer direct facilitation for the recovery of unclaimed dividends held for six to seven years, along with on the spot KYC and nomination updates for investors.

Facilities for immediate resolution of pending IEPFA claim issues will also provide instant grievance redressal. The stakeholder companies with significant unclaimed dividend accounts will engage with investors on-site to address their concerns effectively.

The Jaipur Shivir is part of IEPFA's nationwide outreach campaign aimed at enhancing financial literacy, promoting transparency and simplifying the process of reclaiming unclaimed investments.

The IEPFA, promotes investor awareness and protection through ongoing financial literacy programmes and collaborative outreach initiatives nationwide. PTI HG TRB