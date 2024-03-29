IESA inks initial pact with BCKIC to promote innovation in cleantech, critical minerals

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Industry body India Energy Storage Alliance on Friday said it has inked an initial pact with the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation to promote cleantech, critical minerals and the energy sector in India.

The main objective of the partnership is to create a shared science and technology ecosystem by increasing interactions between industry professionals of the member organisations (IESA and BCKIC) as well as with external stakeholders like research institutes, academia, philanthropic organisations and the public, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the partnership also aims to bolster regional influence and develop national and international competitiveness by promoting the development of state-of-the-art advanced cleantech research facilities and infrastructure.

IESA has signed a memorandum of understanding with BCKIC Foundation, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to strengthen knowledge exchange and promote innovations in the cleantech, critical minerals, and energy sector in India, the statement said.

The MoU was signed, between IESA Executive Director Debi Prasad Dash and BCKIC Chairperson Mrutyunjay Suar in the presence of BCKIC CEO Namrata Misra and Jyotsnarani Jena, Associate, Technology Transfer Office, KIIT-TBI.

The latest partnership aims to bring the two institutions' expertise together to augment knowledge exchange, spearhead technology partnerships, and promote innovations in the cleantech and clean energy domain.

The partners have also agreed to jointly work in critical minerals for energy, energy transition, and green hydrogen space to support startups and innovations in this domain in the future.

Both partners will also work with global counterparts in the US, UK, and EU to spearhead technology partnerships and tech licensing and transfer of technology of new energy solutions.

Dash said, "This partnership will engage in addressing industry-specific challenges and also to discover innovations from startups and innovators that align with industry needs".

IESA will support the development of advanced cleantech research facilities and infrastructure, Dash noted.

"IESA will engage with policymakers to advocate for policies that support a competitive and thriving energy sector. This can include advocating for streamlined regulations, tax incentives, and research funding," he said.

Suar emphasised that this partnership between IESA and BCKIC will create regional influence by establishing technology transfer programs that enable the commercialisation of research outcomes from local institutions. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL