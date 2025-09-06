IETO to launch dedicated Myanmar Trade Council in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (PTI) The Indian Economic Trade Organisation (IETO) on Saturday announced that it will soon launch a dedicated Myanmar Trade Council, with Karnataka and particularly Bengaluru poised to benefit from deeper trade, education, and technology collaborations.

Myanmar, which recently was inducted into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is seeing a greater role in the region and is keen on enhancing its long-standing bilateral relationship with India, it said.

Speaking at the International Resilience Summit 2025’ in Bengaluru, hosted by the IETO, Ambassador of Myanmar to India, Zaw Oo called for increased Indian investments in Myanmar.

“Myanmar welcomes Indian investment and expertise. Our countries are connected not only by borders but by centuries of cultural and economic linkages. As Myanmar integrates further into regional frameworks, India stands as a natural and vital partner—particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and renewable energy,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to IETO, India and Myanmar share a long-standing bilateral relationship rooted in history, culture, and geography. This partnership has matured into multifaceted economic cooperation, with bilateral trade reaching USD 1.8 billion in FY 2024–25.

India exports pharmaceuticals, refined petroleum products, steel, electrical machinery, and vehicles to Myanmar, while Myanmar exports pulses, timber, natural gas, and agricultural commodities, it said.

"With Myanmar’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the summit underscored fresh momentum for collaboration in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, agri-business, renewable energy, and digital innovation," the organisation added.

Asif Iqbal, President of IETO, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive global partnerships.

“Myanmar’s entry into the SCO is a positive step toward greater regional cooperation and stability. IETO will soon launch a dedicated Myanmar Trade Council, with Karnataka—and particularly Bengaluru—poised to benefit from deeper trade, education, and technology collaborations," he stated. PTI AMP ROH