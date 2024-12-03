IEX electricity trade volume rises 16 pc to 9,689 MU in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The total electricity trade volume at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in November rose 15.7 per cent year-on-year to 9,689 million units.

During the month, the exchange traded 5.46 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), recording 27.7 per cent year-on-year decline, IEX said in a statement.

The REC trading sessions were held on November 13 and November 27, at a clearing price of Rs 140/REC and Rs 190/REC, respectively, it said.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased 9.8 per cent to 5,651 MU in November from 5,144 MU in the same month last year.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved a monthly volume of 3,019 MU in November 2024 compared to 2,359 MU a year ago, a rise of 28 per cent.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 818 MU volume last month against 189 MU in November 2023.

The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 793 MU volume during November 2024 with a weighted average price of Rs 3.19 per unit compared to 182 MU in the year-ago month.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 25 MU volume during November, with an average monthly price of solar Rs 3.50/unit, non-solar Rs 5.42/unit and hydro Rs 3.68/unit compared to 7 MU a year ago. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU