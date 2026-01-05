IEX electricity trade volume surges 11 pc to over 34 BU in Oct-Dec

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The total electricity trade volume at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in October-December rose 11.9 per cent to 34.08 billion units.

During the quarter, the exchange traded 18.63 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), recording a 29.8 per cent year-on-year decline, IEX said in a statement.

The REC trading sessions were held on December 10 and December 25, at a clearing price of Rs 359/REC and Rs 345/REC, respectively, it said.

Day-ahead market volume decreased 2.8 per cent to 16,250 million units (MU) during the quarter from 16,712 MU in the same period last year.

The real-time electricity market achieved a quarterly volume of 12,650 MU in December compared to 9,322 MU a year ago, a rise of 35.7 per cent.

IEX Green Market, comprising the green day-ahead and green term-ahead market segments, achieved 2,647 MU volume in the December quarter, up 7.2 per cent against 2,470 MU in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on January 14 and 28.