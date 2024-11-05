IEX electricity trade volumes rise 4 pc to 9,642 MUs in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) total trade volume rose 4 per cent year-on-year to 9,642 million units (MU) in October this year.

During the month, the exchange-traded 4.44 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs), recording a 105 per cent year-on-year increase.

It has achieved electricity traded volume of 9,642 million units (MU) in October 2024, marking a 4 per cent year-on-year increase, IEX said in a statement.

A total of 4.44 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on October 9 and 30 at a clearing price of Rs 110/REC and Rs 120/REC, respectively.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume declined 7 per cent to 4,388 MU in October from 4,742 MU volume in the same month last year.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved a monthly volume of 3,123 MU in October 2024 compared to 2,402 MU a year ago, a rise of 30 per cent.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 872 MU volume during October 2024 against 188 MU in October 2023.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 829 MU volume during October 2024 with a weighted average price of Rs 3.60 per unit compared to 181 MU in the year-ago month.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 43 MU volume during October 2024, with an average monthly price of solar Rs 3.49/unit, non-solar Rs 8.02/unit and hydro Rs 5.03/unit compared to 7 MU in October 2023. PTI ABI BAL BAL