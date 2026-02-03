IEX energy trade volume grows 19 pc to 13,050 MU in January

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday posted a 19 per cent rise in electricity volume trade to 13,050 million units in January.

A total of 23.91 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded during the month, down 37 per cent year-on-year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on January 14 and 28 at a clearing price of Rs 339 and Rs 333, respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the exchange are scheduled on February 11 and 25.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 6,182 million units (MU) volume in January as compared 6,015 MU volume in the same month last year, an increase of 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 4,638 MU in January 2026, from 3,036 MU in January 2025, registering an increase of 52.8 per cent YoY.

In the IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 832 MU volume during January as compared to 752 MU in January 2025, an increase of 10.7 per cent year-on-year.

The weighted average price in green day-ahead market for January was Rs 4.06/unit, down 12.5 per cent year-on-year. PTI ABI TRB