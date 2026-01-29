IEX net profit grows 11 pc to Rs 119 cr in Dec quarter

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.10 crore in December quarter, supported by increased income.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 107.29 crore in the October-December period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income increased to Rs 183.06 crore from Rs 160.53 crore in the year ago quarter.

The board of the company also approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

In a separate statement, the company said its electricity trade volumes in Q3FY26 increased around 12 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) 34.1 billion units (BUs).

On the power sector front, prolonged monsoons in 2025 led to lower electricity requirements across the country. Consequently, electricity demand during Q3FY26 remained flat at 392 BUs.

On the fuel side, ample fuel has been available at competitive prices. Coal inventory as of December 2025 stood at 25 days.

For Q3FY26, prices of imported coal remained favourable at nearly USD 47 tonne, a decline of 10 per cent compared with the same quarter last fiscal.

During the third quarter of this financial year, with capacity addition, increase in solar, hydro, wind and sustained supply from coal-based generation, supply liquidity on power exchanges improved and led to substantial drop in DAM and RTM prices.

The market clearing price in the day-ahead market (DAM) at Rs 3.22/unit during Q3 FY26 declined 13.2 per cent compared to Q3 FY25. Similarly, the market clearing price in the real-time market (RTM) at Rs 3.26/unit during Q3 FY26 declined 11.6 per cent compared to Q3 FY25.

On the gas market front, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded gas volumes of 17.5 Million MMBtu in Q3 FY26, a growth of 8 per cent over Q3 FY25.

For October-December, the IGX recorded a profit after tax of Rs 8.8 crore, higher by 6 per cent compared with Rs 8.3 crore a year ago.

The International Carbon Exchange (ICX) issued 51 lakh I-RECs (renewable energy certificates) adding to a cumulative of 133 lakh issuances in the first nine months of FY26, surpassing 59 lakh I-RECs issued in FY25.

IEX is India's premier power exchange, providing a nationwide automated trading platform for the physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy, and certificates. PTI ABI ABI DR DR