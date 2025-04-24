IEX net profit rises over 21 pc to Rs 117 cr in Q4; shareholders to get dividend of Rs 1.5/share

New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted a rise of over 21 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.11 crore in March quarter of FY25 compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.68 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income in the reporting quarter rose to Rs 174.59 crore from Rs 149.28 in the same period year ago.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the consolidated net profit of the company rose to Rs 429.16 crore compared to Rs 350.78 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 657.36 crore from Rs 550.84 crore in 2023-24.

The board of directors has recommended the final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share having a face value of Re one each for the financial year ended March 2025.

The board has fixed May 16, 2025 as the 'record date' to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for payment of final dividend, it said.

The final dividend, if approved by the shareholder at the ensuing annual general meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders.

According to a company statement, IEX logged the highest-ever quarterly traded electricity volume of 31.7 BU (billion units) in Q4 FY25, 18.1 per cent higher YoY (year on year)· As many as 68 lakh RECs (renewable energy certificates) were traded during Q4FY25, up 108 per cent. It was also the highest-ever RECs traded in a quarter Standalone PAT (profit after tax) or net profit in Q4 FY25 increased 17.8 per cent to Rs 112 crore from Rs 95.1 crore in Q4FY24.

Similarly in fiscal year 2024-25, IEX logged the highest-ever traded electricity volume of 121 BUs, up 18.7 per cent YoY· IEX traded 178 lakh RECs during FY25, registering an increase of 136.3 per cent. It was the highest-ever RECs traded in a financial year.

For FY25, standalone PAT increased 21.4 per cent to Rs.414.6 crore from Rs 341.4 crore in FY24.