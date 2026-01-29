New Delhi (PTI): Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.10 crore in December quarter, supported by increased income.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 107.29 crore in the October-December period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income increased to Rs 183.06 crore from Rs 160.53 crore in the year ago quarter.

The board of the company also approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

IEX is India's premier power exchange, providing a nationwide automated trading platform for the physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy, and certificates.