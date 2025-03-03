IEX reports 9 pc rise in trade volumes to 9,622 million units in February

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has registered a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in trade volumes to 9,622 million units in February compared to the year-ago period, a company statement said on Monday.

A total of 16.37 lakh renewable energy certificates were traded during the month, marking a 167 per cent year on year (y-o-y) increase, it said. The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled for March 12th and 26th.

In the electricity market, the day-ahead market (DAM) achieved 5,369 MU volume in February as compared to 4,722 MU volume in the same month last year, an increase of 14 per cent YoY.

The real-time electricity Market (RTM) volume increased by 23 per cent to 2,887 MU in February from 2,340 MU in February 2024. Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 814 MU during February 2025, lower by 45 per cent on YoY basis.

In the green market, 519 MU volumes were traded in e-Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM), up 95 per cent over 266 MU in February last year. PTI ABI ABI MR