IEX trade volume grows 16 pc to 10,910 MUs in Jan

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday said it has traded 10,910 million units (MUs) of electricity in January 2025, logging a year-on-year rise of 16 per cent.

During the month, IEX traded a total of 38.03 lakh renewable energy certificates, the highest ever in a month, the company said in an exchange filing.

In day-ahead market (DAM), it achieved 6,015 MU volume in January 2025 as compared to 5,540 MU volume in same month last year, registering an increase of 9 per cent YoY.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 3,036 MU last month, from 2,380 MU in January last year, up 28 per cent YoY.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 50 MU volume during January 2025 with average monthly price of non-solar-Rs 4.77/unit, as compared to 27 MU in January 2024, registering an increase of 89 per cent annually.

"IEX recorded highest ever monthly trade of RECs in January. A total of 38.03 lakh (up 150 per cent YoY) RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on January 8th and 29th at a clearing price of Rs 325 /REC and Rs 340 /REC respectively," it said. PTI ABI HVA