IEX trade volume increases nearly 21 pc to 11,370 mn units in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) total trade volume rose 24 per cent year-on-year to 11,370 million units (MU) in September this year.

The electricity volume increased 21 per cent year-on-year to 10,332 MU in September, an IEX statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, IEX achieved total monthly (trade) volume (including certificates) of 11,370 MU in September 2024, marking a 24 per cent year-over-year increase.

The Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) at 1,031 MU, increased 100 per cent year-on-year. At Rs 110 per certificate, the REC market recorded an all-time low price in the trading session held on September 25, 2024.

These prices provide an opportunity to obligated entities (DISCOMS and Captive Power Producers) to meet their Renewable Purchase Obligations, and voluntary customers to meet their sustainability aspirations.

With a steady monsoon in September, there was a significant rise in hydro and wind power generation, which led to a substantial drop in Day-Ahead Market (DAM) and Real-Time Market (RTM) prices, resulting in higher trading volumes during the month, IEX said.

The Market Clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs 4.18/unit during September 2024, declined 33 per cent year-on-year.

Similarly, the Market clearing price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.98/unit during September 2024, declined 28 per cent year-on-year.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 4,610 MU in September 2024, from 3,467 MU in September 2023, registering an increase of 33 per cent YoY.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved highest ever monthly volume of 3,913 MU in September 2024, from 2,923 MU in September 2023, registering an increase of 34 per cent YoY.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 723 MU volume during September 2024 as compared to 230 MU in September 2023, registering an increase of 214 per cent YoY.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 712.5 MU volume during September 2024 with a weighted average price of Rs 4.59 per unit, as compared to 140.2 MU in September 2023, registering an increase of 408 per cent YoY.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 10.4 MU volume in September 2024 with an average monthly price of Non-Solar- Rs 8.28/unit. The total volume of the segment during the quarter was 49.7 MU.

A total of 10.31 lac RECs (equivalent to 1,031 MU), an increase of 100 per cent YoY, were traded in the trading sessions held on September 11, and 25 at a clearing price of Rs. 112/REC and Rs. 110/REC respectively. PTI ABI DR