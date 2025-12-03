IEX trade volume rises nearly 18pc to 11,409 million units in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday posted 17.7 per cent rise in its trade volume at 11,409 million units in November as compared to the year-ago period.

A total of 4.74 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, an IEX statement said. It said that enhanced hydro, wind, and solar generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, leading to a decline in DAM (day ahead market) and RTM (real time market) prices.

The market clearing price in DAM was at Rs 3.07/unit during November, declining 6.9 per cent YoY. The price in the RTM was at Rs 3.14/unit during the month, registering a fall of 9.2 per cent YoY.

These prices presented an opportunity for discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges, it stated.

The DAM achieved 5,668 MU volume in November as compared to 5,651 MU a year ago. The RTM volume increased to 4,233 MU from 3,019 MU in November 2024, registering an increase of 40.2 per cent YoY.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 693 MU last month as compared to 202 MU in November 2024.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 815 MU volume during November 2025 as compared to 818 MU a year ago.

The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for the month was Rs 3.29/ unit.

A total of 4.74 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on November 12 and November 26, at a clearing price of Rs370/REC and Rs 364/REC, respectively. REC traded volume in November 2025 decreased by 13.1 per cent on YoY basis.