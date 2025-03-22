If Bangladesh can excel in readymade garment exports, why can't India: Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday questioned why India, with its vast population, lags behind Bangladesh in readymade garment exports.

He was speaking at an investor meet for the establishment of a textile park under the PM MITRA scheme here.

"If Bangladesh, with a population of 16 crore, can excel in readymade garment exports, why can't India, with 140 crore people, achieve similar success?" Adityanath stated.

He stressed the immense opportunity for India to create a globally recognised textile brand, highlighting the potential within the readymade garment sector.

"There are great possibilities in readymade garments. We have possibilities to reach there by mapping the world market," he said.

The chief minister stressed the need to provide direction and opportunities to India's large workforce.

"There is a large population that needs work, but there should be someone to show them the way," he added.

He also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's significance as a major consumer market.

"The biggest consumer market is Uttar Pradesh, and it is in Uttar Pradesh," he asserted.

He further explained that the state caters to the needs of a large population, not just within the state but also from neighbouring regions like Nepal, Bhutan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

Adityanath underscored the importance of establishing comprehensive facilities within the PM MITRA Park, encompassing sewing, dyeing, printing, packaging, and designing, to meet market demands.