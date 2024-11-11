IFATCA's Asia Pacific regional meet concludes; discusses various air traffic mgmt issues

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The three-day Asia Pacific Regional Meeting (APRM) of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA) that saw the participation of delegates from 15 countries concluded in the national capital on Monday.

The meeting, which focused on the theme 'Safety for Future Air Traffic Management' and hosted by the Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) Guild, discussed various issues, including emerging trends and threats in aviation, according to a release.

Among other topics, there was a presentation on GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) jamming and spoofing, and the safety implications of drone operations were also covered.

"The event saw participation from 15 countries out of the 19 expected, with the largest delegation of 21 ATCOs coming from Singapore. Unfortunately, due to visa restrictions imposed by Indian authorities, ATC officers from Pakistan were unable to attend the meeting.

"Despite this setback, the conference proved to be a valuable platform for sharing expertise and addressing critical challenges in the aviation industry," ATC Guild said in the release.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets. PTI RAM BAL BAL