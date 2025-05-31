IFB Agro to acquire Cargill India’s shrimp and fish feed biz

Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) IFB Agro Industries Ltd on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to acquire the entire commercial shrimp and freshwater fish feed business of Cargill India, marking a strategic move to consolidate its aqua feed operations.

The acquisition – on a slump sale basis – includes Cargill India’s manufacturing facilities at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, along with feed formulations, assets, business contracts, liabilities, licenses, employees, and other associated resources, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The transaction, subject to the execution of a definitive Business Transfer Agreement (BTA), is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025.

The consideration will be paid in cash, though the specific value will be disclosed in the final agreement, IFB said.

The move aligns with IFB Agro’s strategy to grow its presence in the aqua feed segment, the company said.

Cargill India, incorporated in 1996, is a major player in the Indian animal nutrition sector and also operates in grain, oilseed and the food ingredient market. PTI BSM RBT