IFB Industries Q3 net profit jumps 78 pc to Rs 31 cr; revenue up 9.4 pc

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) IFB Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of over 78 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31.09 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

Advertisment

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.45 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from IFB Industries.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.36 per cent to Rs 1,269.52 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,160.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of IFB Industries in the September quarter were up 8 per cent to Rs 1,225.74 crore.

Advertisment

IFB Industries' revenue from home appliances was 11.36 per cent higher at Rs 1,017.78 crore in Q3 of FY25.

Revenue from the engineering segment of the Kolkata-based firm was up 2.71 per cent to Rs 220.31 crore.

IFB Industries' revenue from the motor segment was at Rs 15.25 crore and Rs 46.64 crore from steel.

Advertisment

IFB Industries' total income, which includes other income, in the December quarter was up 9 per cent to Rs 1,273.57 crore.

IFB Industries, earlier known as Indian Fine Blank Ltd, operates through associate companies and divisions, such as Home Appliances, Fine Blanking & Motor, IFB Automotive, and IFB Agro & Travel Systems.

Shares of IFB Industries Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,612.75 on BSE, up 2.28 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA