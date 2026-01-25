IFB Industries Q3 profit down 23% at Rs 24 crore

New Delhi (PTI): IFB Industries Ltd has reported 23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.94 crore for December quarter FY26.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 31.09 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from IFB Industries.

However, revenue from operations was higher at Rs 1,412.54 crore as against Rs 1,269.52 crore a year ago. Total expenses were up 12 per cent to Rs 1,372.50 crore.

Revenue from Home Appliances was up 9.81 per cent to Rs 1,117.71 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from the Engineering segment of the Kolkata-based firm was higher 17.35 per cent to Rs 258.55 crore.

Revenue from the Motor segment was at Rs 18.69 crore, up 22.55 per cent.

Total income of IFB Industries, which includes other income, was higher by 11.47 per cent to Rs 1.419.73 crore.

IFB Industries, earlier known as Indian Fine Blank Ltd, operates through associate companies and divisions, such as Home Appliances, Fine Blanking & Motor, IFB Automotive, and IFB Agro & Travel Systems.