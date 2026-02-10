IFC-IFEX 2026 begins on Feb 12 to link foundries with global buyers, suppliers

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) With an aim to connect manufacturers, suppliers, and global stakeholders, the Indian Foundry industry on Tuesday said it is holding a three-day Indian Foundry Congress (IFC) and Indian Foundry Exhibition (IFEX), 2026 from Thursday.

"IFEX 2026 is not just an exhibition, it is a convergence of technology, policy and market opportunity. With India's foundry industry growing at over 9 per cent CAGR and projected to reach USD 169 billion by 2047, this platform enables Indian and global players to engage meaningfully, adopt next-generation technologies and collectively shape India's journey toward becoming a global foundry leader," Sushil Sharma, President, The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) -- the organiser of IFC and IFEX -- said in a statement.

The Indian foundry market that was valued at USD 23.6 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 42.5 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.4 per cent, significantly outperforming global averages, revealed the 'Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 - 2047 Report by the Indian Foundry Congress of India (IFCI).

According to the Report, the long-term projections by Global Market Insights (GMI) suggest that the Indian foundry industry could reach USD 169 billion by 2047, positioning India among the top three foundry markets globally.

India produces about 12 million tonnes of castings annually, accounting for nearly 11 per cent of global casting output, making it the second-largest casting producer worldwide. PTI SM TRB