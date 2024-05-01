Iffco gets nod to launch 2 more nano tech fertilisers

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Fertiliser major Iffco, which introduced nano liquid urea and nano liquid DAP, on Wednesday, said the central government has approved its two new products nano liquid zinc and nano liquid copper for the launch.

Advertisment

These two products would help in mitigating deficiencies of zinc and copper in agriculture crops and boost productivity.

In a post on X, Iffco Managing Director US Awasthi said, "IFFCO's Nano Technology-based innovations are making a mark on the agriculture sector. Glad to share that IFFCO’s new innovation IFFCO Nano Zinc (Liquid) and IFFCO Nano Copper (Liquid) has been notified by the Government of India, @AgriGoI for a period of 3 years".

FCO (Fertiliser Control Order) approval has been granted for both these products.

Advertisment

"Zinc is a crucial micro-nutrient for the enzyme functioning in plants and it is very important for plant growth and development. Zn deficiency in plants is one of the major concerns globally," Awasthi said.

Similarly, he said, copper is required for many enzymatic activities in plants and for chlorophyll and seed production. Deficiency of copper can lead to increased susceptibility to diseases.

"These new Nano formulations will help ameliorate zinc and copper deficiencies in crops, increase crop yield & quality and address the issue of malnutrition," Awasthi said, as he congratulated the Iffco team for this achievement that will pave the way for farmers' prosperity and agriculture sustainability.

Advertisment

Iffco launched nano-liquid urea a few years back. It has also provided technology to some other companies to set up nano urea plants.

A total of 7 crore nano urea bottles (of 500 ml each) have been sold from August 2021 to February 2024. One bottle of nano urea is equivalent to one bag (45 kg) of conventional urea.

The cooperative later introduced nano-liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) in the market. It has also purchased a lot of drones for the application of nano-liquid urea and nano-liquid DAP.

Iffco is also exporting nano-urea and nano-DAP.

It did not mention by when these two new products will be launched in the market for sale. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL