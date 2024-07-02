Iffco launches campaign to boost nano-fertiliser adoption in India

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (Iffco) on Tuesday said it has launched a major initiative to promote the use of nano-fertilisers among farmers across India.

The "Nano Fertilizer Usage Promotion Mahaabhiyan" aims to create 200 model nano village clusters, covering 800 villages, where farmers will receive a 25 per cent subsidy on the maximum retail price (MRP) of Nano Urea Plus, Nano DAP, and Sagarika fertilisers, it added.

To encourage the use of modern application techniques, Iffco will provide a grant of Rs 100 per acre to drone entrepreneurs, enabling farmers to access low-cost spraying services, it said in a statement.

The cooperative plans to raise awareness about the benefits of nano fertilisers, including improved crop quality and increased production through demonstrations in these model villages.

The move comes as the government seeks to reduce its dependence on chemical fertilisers and promote more sustainable agricultural practices.

The government has also launched a 100-day action plan to promote nano-fertilisers and plans to hold 1,270 demos of Nano DAP (liquid) in 413 districts and 200 trials of Nano Urea Plus (liquid) in 100 districts.

Iffco has set a target of producing 4 crore Nano Urea Plus and 2 crore Nano DAP bottles in 2024-25. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL