IFFCO MD U S Awasthi gets ICA's Rochdale Pioneers Award

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) IFFCO's MD U S Awasthi gets Rochdale Pioneers Award of The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) for his contribution to promoting the cooperative sector in India.

"The 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award of ICA has been presented to Awasthi, Managing Director of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)," according to a statement.

Awasthi is the second Indian citizen to receive the award, after the Father of white revolution, Verghese Kurien, the recipient of the 2001 Award.

ICA President Ariel Guarco presented the award to Awasthi during a special ceremony at the ICA Global Conference on Monday in the national capital.

Established in 2000, the Rochdale Pioneers Award is the highest honour the ICA bestows.

It aims to recognise, in the spirit of the Rochdale Pioneers, a person or, under special circumstances, a cooperative organisation, having contributed to innovative and financially sustainable cooperative activities that have significantly benefited their membership.

"This award embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' and highlights IFFCO's exceptional efforts under the guidance and dynamic leadership of Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah. We remain dedicated to advancing their vision of elevating India's cooperative movement on the global stage," Awasthi said.

A chemical engineer, Awasthi joined IFFCO in 1976. Under his leadership, the cooperative increased its production capacity by 292 per cent and net worth by 688 per cent.

IFFCO has forayed into various business spheres, diversified its business and successfully innovated and indigenously developed nano fertilisers for the farmers of India, the statement said.

IFFCO is hosting the ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference 2024 in partnership with the ICA and the Union Ministry of Cooperation. PTI MJH MJH SHW