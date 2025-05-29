Fertilizer giant IFFCO sees 16% profit surge to Rs 2,823 crore in 2024-25

New Delhi: Fertilizer major IFFCO on Thursday reported a 16 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 2,823 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal on higher revenue.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 2,443 crore in the preceding year.

Cooperative IFFCO posted a 4.5 per cent growth in its total turnover at Rs 41,244 crore in 2024-25 fiscal compared to Rs 39,474 crore in the preceding year.

"IFFCO has registered a profit (before tax) of more than Rs 3,000 crore for three consecutive financial years," IFFCO chairman Dileep Sanghani told reporters after the annual general meeting.

The cooperative has rewarded its members with 20 per cent dividend in the paid up shares capital, he added.

IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi highlighted that the cooperative's fertilizer sales including liquid nano increased during the 2024-25 fiscal, helping it to achieve higher turnover.

Total fertilizer production rose to 93.10 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 from 88.95 lakh tonnes in the preceding year, while sale increased slightly to 113.78 lakh tonnes as against 111.73 lakh tonnes.

Nano fertilizer sales were at 364.41 lakh bottles (of 500 ml each) in 2024-25, higher than 249.45 lakh bottles in the previous year.

Urea and Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) sales remained flat at 67.32 lakh tonnes and 25.62 lakh tonnes, respectively, during 2024-25.

IFFCO, which has more than 35,600 cooperative societies as its members, is one of the leading fertilizer manufacturers in the country and has 10 plants spread across many states.