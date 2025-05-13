IFFCO starts production of nano liquid DAP at 2 new plants in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Cooperative IFFCO, one of the major fertiliser firms in the country, has commenced commercial production of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) at two new plants in Uttar Pradesh, each having a capacity of 2 lakh bottles per day.

In a social media post, IFFCO said it has "started the commercial production of IFFCO Nano DAP Liquid at its two more nano plants at Aonla, Bareilly and Phulpur, Prayagraj, both in Uttar Pradesh." Both nano fertiliser plants have a capacity of producing 2 lakh bottles (500 ml) per day each, it said.

"This production enhancement will increase the supply of Nano DAP Liquid in the country and will be easily available to our farmers across the country," IFFCO said.

The total capacity of five IFFCO nano fertiliser plants is 9.5 lakh bottles per day which includes both nano urea and nano DAP.

"Nano DAP Liquid is a better option than traditional DAP as Nano DAP has particles under 100 nanometers, making it more effective. It boosts soil nutrients compared to traditional fertilisers. It also promotes better crop growth and higher yields," IFFCO claimed.

IFFCO launched the world's first 'Nano Liquid Urea' fertiliser in June 2021. Thereafter, it came up with Nano-DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser in April 2023. Nano urea is available at around Rs 240 per bottle of 500 ml while nano liquid DAP is at Rs 600 per bottle.

In September last year, IFFCO's Managing Director U S Awasthi said the cooperative has invested around Rs 2,000 crore since 2017 on its two new innovative products - nano liquid urea and nano liquid DAP. He was hopeful that farmers will adopt these key nutrients in a big way over the next 2-3 years.