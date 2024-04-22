IFFCO to begin production of Nano Urea Plus this week, commercial sale from May 1

New Delhi: Cooperative major IFFCO on Monday said it will begin production of the 'Nano Urea Plus' fertiliser this week and its commercial sale from May 1.

Advertisment

Nano Urea Plus is a new version of nano urea meant for meeting crop nitrogen requirements at critical growth phases.

Currently, IFFCO offers 'Nano Urea' with 1-5 per cent weight by weight nitrogen content. However, the Nano Urea Plus fertiliser has 16 per cent nitrogen content weight by weight.

"We will start the production of Nano Urea Plus this week and the product will be available in the market from May 1," a senior IFFCO official told PTI.

Advertisment

The production of Nano Urea Plus will begin at IFFCO's three plants, each with the capacity to produce 2 lakh bottles every day.

The government has already notified the specifications of the Nano Urea Plus fertiliser and IFFCO will manufacture it for three years.

The IFFCO official said Nano Urea Plus is a chlorophyll charger and yield booster and helps in climate-smart farming.

Advertisment

IFFCO has three nano urea plants - Kalol in Gujarat, Aonla and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh.

IFFCO launched the world's first 'Nano Liquid Urea' fertiliser in June 2021. Thereafter, it came up with 'Nano DAP' fertiliser in April 2023.

The cooperative has sold 7.5 crore bottles of Nano Urea till date since August 2021, while 45 lakh bottles of Nano DAP till date, the official added.