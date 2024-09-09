IFFCO Tokio General Insurance appoints Subrata Mondal as MD & CEO

New Delhi: IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company on Monday announced the appointment of Subrata Mondal as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Mondal, who has been associated with the company since 2001, brings over 36 years of experience in the insurance industry to his new leadership role, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company (IFFCO Tokio) said in a statement.

Prior to this, Mondal, an alumnus of IIT, Kharagpur, served as Chief Underwriter, where he was responsible for overseeing underwriting across multiple business lines, including property, engineering, marine, liability, credit, health, and miscellaneous insurance.

"Together, we will build on the strong foundation that has been established, while embracing new opportunities and challenges in the evolving insurance landscape. My goal is to ensure that IFFCO Tokio remains a trusted partner for our clients and a leader in the industry," Mondal said.

IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd is a 51:49 joint venture between Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative (IFFCO), and Tokio Marine Group of Japan.