IFGL Refractories to set up research centre in Odisha

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) City-based refractory maker IFGL Refractories has announced setting up its modern research centre at Kalunga in Odisha.

James McIntosh, managing director, IFGL Refractories, said that the state-of-the-art facility will provide a world-class capability to complete fundamental research along with a metal melting facilities to enable confirmation of material, steel, slag interface reactions.

"At IFGL, we see the creation, tabulation, benchmarking and development of our own material intellectual property to be fundamental to our future growth. This research centre will give emphasis to basic research", he said in a statement on Friday.

He also said that the company's important focus will be to develop processes and products that enable business growth through sustainable material programmes to reduce our impact on the environment.

The flagship company of the S K Bajoria group, IFGL has manufacturing facilities located across Asia, Europe and North America.

At the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal, the company's revenue stood at Rs 460 crore and net profit at Rs 38 crore. PTI dc RG