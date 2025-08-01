IFL Enterprises board approves 12 pc stake purchase by Uniqube Global

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Agri commodity exporter IFL Enterprises on Friday said its board has approved a proposal from Singapore-based UNIQUBE Global Managed Services to acquire a 12 per cent stake in the company.

“The board in its meeting held on August 1 approved the receipt of a proposal to acquire up to 12 per cent equity stake in the company at a proposed price of Rs 2 per share,” IFL Enterprises said in an exchange filing.

The proposed strategic investment is expected to enhance the company’s growth capabilities, further institutionalise its shareholding and contribute to the long-term value creation for all stakeholders, the filing stated.

The strategic investment will be structured through a mutually suitable method such as preferential allotment, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), or a Rights Issue, it added.

IFL in June 2025 had raised nearly Rs 50 crore through a rights issue to shore up its capital.

The Ahmedabad-based company, which deals in the agri commodity business, including import and export of agriculture produce, recently reported a two-fold jump in revenue from operations to Rs 33.41 crore for Q1FY26 from Rs 15.29 crores in Q1FY25. PTI RR BAL