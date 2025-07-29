IFL Enterprises revenue jumps more than twofold in June quarter

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) IFL Enterprises, engaged in import, export and trading of agri commodities, on Tuesday said its revenue jumped more than two-fold to Rs 33.41 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26.

The Ahmedabad-based company had posted revenue from operations of Rs 15.29 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25, according to a BSE filing.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 5.15 crore, a significant improvement over the Rs 0.03 crore reported in the same period last year, the filing stated.

"We remain focused on scaling our presence across trading verticals and building a resilient financial structure that supports long-term growth," Meet Chhatrala, Director, IFL Enterprises said.

The company said that its board recently approved entry into organic waste management & recycling and green energy powerplant contracting.

The board will meet on August 1, 2025, to consider and evaluate a proposal of Singapore-based Unique Global Managed Services PTE Ltd to acquire up to 12 per cent equity stake through Strategic Investment Route.