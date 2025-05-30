IFL Enterprises turns around business in March qtr, shares rise 20%

Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) Gujarat-based IFL Enterprises on Friday announced turning around its business operations in the March quarter as the company reported a profit of over Rs 3 crore for the period.

Shares of the agri-commodity trader rose by nearly 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit on BSE after the announcement of the financial results.

The company, engaged in the agri commodity business reported a loss of Rs 67.87 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations during the last quarter of FY25 rose multifold to Rs 72.13 crore against revenue of Rs 1.98 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the financial year that ended March 2025, the company achieved revenue from operations of Rs 120.60 crore, over 13-fold rise compared to Rs 8.24 crore in FY2023-24. Net profit also rose to Rs 2.99 crores in FY25 from Rs 84.5 lakh in FY24.

The company said it has expanded domains such as trading of agricultural produce, including fruits, vegetables, and seeds. It had raised Rs 49.53 crore through a rights issue in June last year to fund its expansion plans. PTI MR MR