IGF, QETCI sign pact to develop UK-India quantum value-chain map

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) India Global Forum (IGF) and the Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) have entered into a pact to develop UK-India quantum value-chain map.

Catalysed by UK-India Future Forum (UKIFF), this strategic partnership will identify practical pathways for joint R&D, talent mobility and commercial adoption, it said in a statement on Friday.

"UKIFF and QETCI will engage stakeholders across government, academia and industry to validate findings and publish an initial UK-India Quantum Value-Chain Overview next year," the statement added.

The partnership was catalysed by UKIFF, IGF's platform for UK-India business and policy engagement.

IGF and QETCI have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a comprehensive UK-India quantum value-chain map, designed to guide collaboration from research to market, it said.

UKIFF Director Will Carne said, "The MoU will systematically map policy junctures for co-creation and connect the two ecosystems through knowledge sharing and collaboration." QETCI Founder & CEO Reena Dayal said, "Our partnership with IGF will facilitate the right collaborations and accelerate adoption of quantum technologies across sectors." PTI JD TRB