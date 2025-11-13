IGL signs pact for natural gas distribution in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), India's largest city gas distributor, has signed a strategic alliance with Saudi Arabia's MASAH Construction Company to jointly develop and operate natural gas distribution networks in industrial cities across the Kingdom.

The agreement marks IGL's first overseas foray as part of its plan to expand globally and promote clean energy solutions, IGL said in a statement.

The pact was signed in the presence of Saudi Investment Promotion Authority CEO Khaled Al Khattaf, Federation of Saudi Chambers Secretary General Waleed H Al Orainan, IGL Chairman Raj Kumar Dubey, and IGL Managing Director Kamal Kishore Chatiwal. IGL Director (Commercial) Mohit Bhatia and MASAH Chairman Mohammed Abdul Nayeem were the signatories.

Under the alliance, IGL will provide technical expertise in planning and operations of natural gas systems, while MASAH will contribute capabilities in regulatory management, engineering, and local stakeholder engagement.

IGL currently operates more than 28,000 km of gas pipelines and supplies CNG to over 2.1 million vehicles through a network of more than 950 stations. It also provides piped natural gas to over three million households across several Indian cities.

MASAH Construction Company, based in Riyadh, is a Class 1/A grade contractor engaged in major projects for clients, including Aramco, the Ministry of Defence, and the Public Investment Funds.

"The alliance will leverage IGL's strengths in planning, design, and operation of natural gas networks, complemented by MASAH's expertise in regulatory management, engineering, procurement, construction, and local stakeholder engagement," the statement said.

The strategic partnership, IGL said, reinforces its dedication to international collaboration and knowledge sharing, underscoring India's growing leadership in the global clean energy landscape. The alliance is expected to deliver sustainable growth, operational excellence, and capacity building — advancing the shared goal of a cleaner, greener future for both nations.

Chatiwal said the partnership represents a major milestone in IGL's growth journey, making it the first Indian city gas distribution company to venture abroad. "Our partnership with MASAH reflects IGL's commitment to innovation, quality and strategic expansion," he said.

Nayeem said the collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and aims to combine MASAH's infrastructure expertise with IGL's experience in city gas network design and operations.

Riyad-based MASAH Construction Co has a proven track record across the Kingdom and specifically for the Public Investment Fund (PIF) projects like Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, Aramco, Ajdan and the Ministry of Defence.