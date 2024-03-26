IHCL announces opening of 45-key hotel Vivanta Chitwan in Bharatpur, Nepal

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of 45-key hotel Vivanta Chitwan, Bharatpur in Nepal.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of Vivanta Chitwan, Bharatpur, marking IHCL's third hotel in Nepal. As one of the country's major urban centres, Bharatpur is a gateway to UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Chitwan National Park and Lumbini.

"This opening is a testament to our longstanding relationship with CG Group spanning 25 years, 11 hotels and 5 countries," IHCL Executive Vice President, New Businesses and Hotel Openings, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

The current operating footprint between CG Group and IHCL in the Indian sub-continent and the Middle East includes Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Taj Coral Reef Resort and Spa in Maldives, Taj Samudra, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai and Taj Safaris, the wildlife luxury lodges in India and the famous Meghauli Serai in Nepal. PTI SM HVA