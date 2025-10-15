IHCL crosses 250 operating hotels in India in first half of 2025-26

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday said it has surpassed the 250 operating hotels mark in the country with 25,500 rooms, as it signed 46 properties and opened 26 hotels in the first half of the current fiscal.

The country's biggest hospitality firm, owned by the Tata Group, said it is well poised to achieve its goal of 700 hotels by 2030.

"Expanding its footprint, hotels under Taj brand were signed in locations like Darjeeling, ECR Chennai, Pondicherry, Mohali and in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

"Fuelled by this strong growth, IHCL is well poised to achieve its goal of a 700-hotel portfolio under its strategy - Accelerate 2030," Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development at IHCL, said.

"Maintaining a robust pace of openings, IHCL opened 12 hotels and on-boarded 14 more in H1 of FY2026," Deepika Rao, Executive Vice President - Hotel Openings & New Businesses at IHCL, said.

With the addition of these new hotels, IHCL reached a milestone of over 250 operating hotels in India with 25,500 rooms, Rao said. PTI RSN SHW