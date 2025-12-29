IHCL expands presence in Bhutan with Taj Paro Resort & Spa

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Tata Group owned-Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Monday announced the opening of the 45-key Taj Paro Resort & Spa, expanding its presence in Bhutan.

The country's largest hospitality firm said the opening was also an extension of its partnership with CG Hospitality.

The current operating footprint of the partnership between IHCL and CG Hospitality in the Indian Sub-Continent and the Middle East includes Taj Exotica Resort & Spa and Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa in Maldives; Taj Samudra, Colombo, Sri Lanka; Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai; two Vivanta hotels in Nepal; and Taj Safaris, the wildlife luxury lodges in India and Nepal.

IHCL Managing Director & CEO Puneet Chhatwal said, "In line with our strategy of growing our footprint in the Indian Sub-Continent we are delighted to announce the opening of Taj Paro Resort & Spa. This addition strengthens our over two-decade strong partnership with the CG Hospitality Global, a member of the CG Corp Global, with a portfolio of hotels across the Middle East, Greater Himalayan and Indian ocean region".

Rahul Chaudhary, MD & CEO of CG Hospitality Global, said, "The launch of Taj in Paro, with the unmatched hospitality of the world's strongest hotel brand will reaffirm Bhutan as a premier destination on the global tourism map." IHCL has a portfolio of 392 hotels, including 143 under development globally across four continents, 14 countries, and in over 150 locations.