IHCL expands presence in Sri Lanka; inks 220-key Taj in Weligama

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 220-key Taj hotel in Weligama in Sri Lanka.

The 220-key greenfield project will also feature 80 luxury apartments, IHCL said in a statement.

"Weligama is shaping into one of Sri Lanka's prominent coastal destinations, supported by the rise of surfing, wellness and nature-led travel. With tourism gaining steady momentum in the country, this development strengthens the Taj brand's presence in the region. We are pleased to partner with Beryll Group for this project," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said. PTI SM MR