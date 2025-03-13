IHCL, HUL partner with Head Held High Foundation for skill development

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday announced a partnership with Head Held High Foundation for a programme aimed at empowering youth in identified communities through capacity development and skill-building.

The initiative will include a training programme designed to address the evolving demands of the industry. These sessions will impart essential foundational literacy and hospitality-specific skills, preparing participants for careers in the service sector, the companies said in a joint statement.

"Through this collaboration, we are taking a step further in creating impactful programmes that empower the youth, preparing them for successful careers while addressing the growing talent needs of the hospitality industry. This initiative aligns with our mission to skill 1,00,000 individuals by 2030," IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Gaurav Pokhariyal said.

IHCL under its 'ESG+ framework, Paathya' is committed to train 1 lakh youth by 2030.

HUL Executive Director and Chief People, Transformation and Sustainability Officer, BP Biddappa said empowering young individuals through skill development is key to unlocking a country's true potential and driving sustainable growth for communities and industries alike.

"This partnership brings together a wealth of resources to address the critical need for talent development in India. By equipping youth with essential skills and practical experience, we are strengthening the foundation for a more inclusive and skilled workforce that can meet the evolving demands of a dynamic economy," he added.

Head Held High Foundation CEO Pankaj Singh said the support of IHCL and HUL underscores a shared commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for skill development and career growth.

"By combining resources and expertise, we aim to equip young individuals with the tools they need to build successful futures while contributing to the country's growing workforce," Singh added. PTI RKL SHW