IHCL inks 100-key hotel in Dehradun under Gateway brand

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 100-key hotel in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, under its Gateway brand.

"Dehradun's proximity to popular destinations such as Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and Haridwar has attracted a mix of leisure travellers, pilgrims, and business delegations driving a significant rise in tourism.

“This aligns with our strategy to tap into high-growth markets. With the addition of Gateway Dehradun, we will strengthen its multi-brand presence of five hotels in the city. We are delighted to partner with Mohammed Ilyas for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 17 hotels in Uttarakhand, including seven under development.

*** Goldi Solar partners with 3 institutes in Guj to train over 600 students * Goldi Solar on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with SN Patel Institute of Technology, R N G Patel Institute of Technology, and UKA Tarsadia University to train 600 students in one year.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the focus will be on developing industry-ready talent in disciplines like Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics and Communication Engineering, as well as MBA programmes, Goldi Solar said in a statement.

"This MoU underscores our commitment to nurture and develop industry-ready talent in the renewable energy sector by providing quality education and practical training. Through this collaboration, we aim to build a robust workforce equipped with industry-relevant skills," Goldi Solar Founder and Managing Director Ishver Dholakiya said. PTI SM SHW