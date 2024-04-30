IHCL inks 101-key Ginger hotel in Varanasi

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 101-key Ginger hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on a fully fitted operating lease.

"This signing of this greenfield project underscores IHCL's dedication to Varanasi. This will be our fourth hotel in the city. We are delighted to partner with Banaras Beads Export for this Ginger hotel," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 23 hotels in Uttar Pradesh under Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands including 10 under development.

* * * * * * * DUDigital Global arm inks pact with Korean Embassy for document verification services Specialised services related to visa processing, immigration and global company formation, DuDigital Global on Tuesday said its subsidiary, DuVerify LLC-FZ, has signed a contract with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to India.

Under this agreement DuVerify LLC-FZ will provide comprehensive document verification services to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to India, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of crucial documents, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to partner with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to India and support their document verification needs," DuVerify LLC-FZ Director Shivaz Rai said in a statement. PTI SM MR