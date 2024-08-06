IHCL inks 108-key hotel in Nadiad in Gujarat under 'SeleQtions'

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Indian Hotels' Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 108-key hotel in Nadiad in Gujarat under its 'SeleQtions' brand.

"This signing fortifies IHCL's presence in Gujarat. Nadiad has emerged as an industrial centre and its close proximity to key cities in the state makes it a convenient getaway, driving demand for quality hospitality services. We are delighted to collaborate with Ankur Desai for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 25 hotels in Gujarat including 6 under development.

**** Quality Council of India introduces 'Surajya Recognition and Ranking Framework' * The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday said that the Quality Council of India (QCI) is introducing a 'Surajya Recognition and Ranking Framework'.

This initiative, it said, is designed to drive excellence among states to improve quality of life of citizens.

This framework is categorized under four pillars - Shiksha (Education), Swasthya (Health), Samriddhi (Prosperity), and Sushasan (Governance).

The August rankings focus on Shiksha, Swasthya, and Samriddhi, with Sushasan to feature in future editions.

In the Shiksha Rankings, Uttar Pradesh leads with the highest number of accreditations, assessments, and ratings. Delhi, as a union territory, also ranks prominently, it added. PTI RR SM SGC MR MR